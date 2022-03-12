Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 868 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 98.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 202.8% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

