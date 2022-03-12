AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

Shares of AQB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,488. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $107.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

