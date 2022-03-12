Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,610 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 143,691 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 136,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

