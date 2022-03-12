NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.650-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.74 million.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 1,202,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 269,139 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

