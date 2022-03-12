Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eBay by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,080,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after buying an additional 442,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

