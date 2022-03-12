Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 974,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,000. Ford Motor makes up 0.9% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

F stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 54,905,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,311,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

