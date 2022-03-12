Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.85 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

