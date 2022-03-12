QV Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

