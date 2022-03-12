Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 651,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $38,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Aflac by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Aflac by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 677,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 329,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of AFL opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,568 shares of company stock worth $5,688,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

