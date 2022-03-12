Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in 3M by 22,856.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in 3M by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

