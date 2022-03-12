ACG Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 163,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 26,992 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

