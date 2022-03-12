iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $422.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

