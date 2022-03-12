ORAO Network (ORAO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,000.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $308,202.25 and approximately $16,000.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

