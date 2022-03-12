Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

