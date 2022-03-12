Kusama (KSM) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 2% against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $43.57 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $123.89 or 0.00318232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

