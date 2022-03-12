Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.28.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE:BBWI opened at $46.81 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.