First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.82

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and traded as low as $7.27. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 60,913 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
