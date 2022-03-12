First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.82

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and traded as low as $7.27. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 60,913 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,061 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

