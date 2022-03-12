Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.49

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $8.19. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 94,200 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating ) by 294.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

