Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRYAY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kerry Group from €138.00 ($150.00) to €125.00 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €136.00 ($147.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $105.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.95. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

