Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.61 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.56. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

