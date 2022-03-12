Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day moving average is $266.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

