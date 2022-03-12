Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $197.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.00. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.94 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

