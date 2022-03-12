Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Rises By 100.0%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Evo Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,833. Evo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Evo Acquisition by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 78,660 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

