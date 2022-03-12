$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. Entegris posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $120.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,588. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

