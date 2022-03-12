Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $439.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

