NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,574,000 after purchasing an additional 214,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after buying an additional 702,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,496,000 after buying an additional 206,045 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DELL opened at $52.01 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

