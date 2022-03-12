Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Down 59.8% in February

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine acquired 10,334 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $36,995.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 28,603 shares of company stock worth $108,172 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 115,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,832. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

