WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $47.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.797 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

