The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 114,064.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Western Union by 3.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

