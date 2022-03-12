10,219 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 98.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in FOX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 20,059.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

