Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.35). Inogen reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 230,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inogen by 5.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $677.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

