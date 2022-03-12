Accel Wealth Management Has $155,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIPX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 108,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.
Shares of TIPX opened at $21.25 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.
