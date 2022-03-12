Accel Wealth Management Purchases 1,974 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 165.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

