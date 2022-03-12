Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Position Boosted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

