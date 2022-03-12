Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,107,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,625,000 after acquiring an additional 722,312 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

