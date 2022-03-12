Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,372 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 98,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

