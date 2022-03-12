SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.