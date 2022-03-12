NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,007,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 54.9% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $344,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

