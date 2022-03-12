Addison Capital Co Purchases 482 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 435,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 216,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $48.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.