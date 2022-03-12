CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 9,649.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,075,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 546,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,394,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,575,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.05 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

