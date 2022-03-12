Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Plans $0.15 Annual Dividend

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 44.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,524. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

