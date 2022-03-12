TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $127.42. 3,146,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average is $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

