Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives C$44.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

LAC stock opened at C$34.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.67.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

