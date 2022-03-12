American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 1st

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of AMBK stock remained flat at $$16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

American Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

