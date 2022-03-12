Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by 0.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 3,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.