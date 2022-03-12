Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by 0.0% over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 3,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
