Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.