B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $56,000 Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,484 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

