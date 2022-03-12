Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$71.85

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.85.

Several research firms recently commented on RCI.B. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

RCI.B opened at C$68.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$34.64 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$56.00 and a 1 year high of C$70.04.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

