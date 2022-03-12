Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $25.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMMPF shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $17.33 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $18.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

