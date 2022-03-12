CX Institutional Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after acquiring an additional 176,522 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170,498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,889,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $230.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.83 and its 200 day moving average is $273.54.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
